Moldova: president strips ex-Romanian leader of citizenship

" Moldova's new president has stripped the ex-president of Romania of his recently-acquired Moldovan citizenship, saying he obtained it illegally. In November, Traian Basescu and his wife Maria were awarded citizenship of the troubled ex-Soviet republic, formerly part of Romania.

