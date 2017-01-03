Moldova: president strips ex-Romanian leader of citizenship
" Moldova's new president has stripped the ex-president of Romania of his recently-acquired Moldovan citizenship, saying he obtained it illegally. In November, Traian Basescu and his wife Maria were awarded citizenship of the troubled ex-Soviet republic, formerly part of Romania.
