Merkel's spokesman condemns populist'...

Merkel's spokesman condemns populist's Holocaust remarks

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman has criticized a prominent member of the nationalist Alternative for Germany party for suggesting that the country's decades-long tradition of acknowledging and atoning for its Nazi past should end. Steffen Seibert told reporters Friday the comments by Bjoern Hoecke, the party's leader in Thuringia, "strike at the very core of our self-understanding."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr George 1,300
News First Trump era war? Serbia versus Muslim Kosovo 8 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 5
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... 8 hr James 7
News 'Trump will relinquish Balkans to Putin' - Germ... 15 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1
News At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Fri RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES 5
News Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbi... Fri etnicku pripadnost 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,794 • Total comments across all topics: 278,118,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC