Merkel's spokesman condemns populist's Holocaust remarks

" Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman has criticized a prominent member of the nationalist Alternative for Germany party for suggesting that the country's decades-long tradition of acknowledging and atoning for its Nazi past should end. Steffen Seibert told reporters Friday the comments by Bjoern Hoecke, the party's leader in Thuringia, "strike at the very core of our self-understanding."

