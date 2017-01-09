Merkel pledges quick security action ...

Merkel pledges quick security action after Berlin attack

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

German chancellor Angela Merkel, front 2nd right, sings with carolers during a reception for carol singers from all over Germany at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Words in German read: 'Bring Blessings, Be A Blessing.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... 15 min NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov... 1 hr Kosovo is part of... 1
News Haradinaj to appear before French court 'on Thu... 1 hr Kosovo is part of... 3
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Teddy 1,068
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... 3 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 6 hr Jakarta Forum 1,048
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... 11 hr Hungarian 101 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,487 • Total comments across all topics: 277,749,399

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC