Merkel backs multilateral approach as...

Merkel backs multilateral approach as Trump presidency nears

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

German chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a news conference in Perl, southwestern Germany, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is stressing ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration her conviction that the world's problems need solving in cooperation, rather than by each country individually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 49 min George 1,157
News President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming U... 2 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News US to Serbia, Kosovo: Normal Ties More Importan... 2 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia sends train to Kosovo north despite Pris... 2 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Serbia Sends 'Promo Train' To Kosovo's North 2 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 2
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 7 hr Gila lu jing 1,098
News French court bails ex-Kosovo PM accused of war ... 23 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,297 • Total comments across all topics: 277,905,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC