Macedonia warns Serbia to keep out of the name game
Macedonia's foreign ministry says Serbia should avoid calling it by the "offensive" name of Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, or FYROM, which Greece favors. A ministry statement Friday said it would be "inappropriate and disrespectful" for Serbia to call its small neighbor anything but Macedonia.
