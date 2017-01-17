Macedonia warns Serbia to keep out of...

Macedonia warns Serbia to keep out of the name game

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Macedonia's foreign ministry says Serbia should avoid calling it by the "offensive" name of Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, or FYROM, which Greece favors. A ministry statement Friday said it would be "inappropriate and disrespectful" for Serbia to call its small neighbor anything but Macedonia.

Chicago, IL

