Lithuania marks 1991 independence dead as fears rise about Russia, Trump

7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Lithuanians on Friday commemorated the night in 1991 when 13 compatriots were killed by Soviet forces in an ultimately futile bid to crush their nation's new independence but U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has filled many with new fear for the future. Trump's praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin and vows to improve relations with the Kremlin, his questioning of U.S. commitments to NATO allies and Russia's resurgent assertiveness have revived deep insecurities in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia more than two decades after their breakaway from Moscow's yoke.

Chicago, IL

