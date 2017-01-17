Libyan couple bring rendition claim c...

Libyan couple bring rendition claim case against ex-foreign secretary Jack Straw

Former foreign secretary Jack Straw faces legal action brought by a Libyan dissident and his wife who allege the UK participated in their abduction and rendition to Tripoli more than a decade ago. He is named as one of the defendants in an action brought by Abdel Hakim Belhaj and his wife Fatima Boudchar, who say they were tortured after their kidnap during the days of Colonel Gaddafi's regime.

Chicago, IL


