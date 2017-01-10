Leading French candidate: Europe needs new military alliance
Conservative French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon, worried about the direction of the new U.S. government, wants a new European military alliance to protect the continent and fight Islamic extremism. Fillon outlined the plan in an interview with Le Monde and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung ahead of a meeting Monday in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
