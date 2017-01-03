Kosovo says French police have detained its former premier
" Kosovo's foreign ministry says that French police have detained the country's former prime minister based on an arrest warrant issued by Serbia. Ramush Haradinaj, who is also a former guerrilla fighter, was stopped as he flew in from Kosovo's capital, Pristina, on Wednesday.
