Kosovo says French police have detained its former premier

13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Kosovo's foreign ministry says that French police have detained the country's former prime minister based on an arrest warrant issued by Serbia. Ramush Haradinaj, who is also a former guerrilla fighter, was stopped as he flew in from Kosovo's capital, Pristina, on Wednesday.

