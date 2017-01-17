Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbia provocation

Kosovo's foreign minister has written to his counterparts in the European Union, U.S. and other countries denouncing "numerous acts of provocation and aggression" from Serbia, an official said Thursday. The minister, Enver Hoxhaj, called on the EU, which facilitates Pristina-Belgrade talks to normalize ties, "to urge Serbia to remain committed to good neighborly relations," according to the official.

