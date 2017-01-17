Journalist Clare Hollingworth, who br...

Journalist Clare Hollingworth, who broke news of WWII, dies

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

This is a Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 file photo of Clare Hollingworth, center, a British former longtime foreign correspondent, is surrounded by friends and admirers at her birthday party at Hong Kong's Foreign Correspondents' Club. British war correspondent Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news of the Nazi invasion of Poland that started World War II, has died in Hong Kong Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017, at the age of 105.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 11 min Strahd 1,088
News Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal 4 hr Le Jimbo 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 7 hr Lu yg menderita jing 1,056
News Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "... 14 hr truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... Mon NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov... Mon Kosovo is part of... 1
News Haradinaj to appear before French court 'on Thu... Mon Kosovo is part of... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,782,896

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC