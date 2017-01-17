Journalist Clare Hollingworth, who broke news of WWII, dies
This is a Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 file photo of Clare Hollingworth, center, a British former longtime foreign correspondent, is surrounded by friends and admirers at her birthday party at Hong Kong's Foreign Correspondents' Club. British war correspondent Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news of the Nazi invasion of Poland that started World War II, has died in Hong Kong Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017, at the age of 105.
