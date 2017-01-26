Jo Stevens is the first member of Jer...

Jo Stevens is the first member of Jeremy Corbyn's top team to resign over the issue

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cotswold Journal

The Labour leader faces a growing rebellion after imposing a three-line whip requiring his MPs to back the Bill allowing Theresa May to trigger Article 50. Cardiff Central MP Ms Stevens quit as shadow Welsh secretary, becoming the first member of Mr Corbyn's top team to resign over the issue. She follows shadow education minister Tulip Siddiq in quitting, while two whips - supposedly responsible for party discipline - have indicated they will also rebel and risk being sacked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cotswold Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr sava 1,445
News KFOR denies that Serbian soldiers entered Kosovo 2 hr sava 3
News 'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo... 15 hr mike 2
News Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L... 18 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Tensions flare at Serbia-Kosovo meeting 18 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 23 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,214
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) Thu Enter 6,394
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,597 • Total comments across all topics: 278,319,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC