Jo Stevens is the first member of Jeremy Corbyn's top team to resign over the issue
The Labour leader faces a growing rebellion after imposing a three-line whip requiring his MPs to back the Bill allowing Theresa May to trigger Article 50. Cardiff Central MP Ms Stevens quit as shadow Welsh secretary, becoming the first member of Mr Corbyn's top team to resign over the issue. She follows shadow education minister Tulip Siddiq in quitting, while two whips - supposedly responsible for party discipline - have indicated they will also rebel and risk being sacked.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|sava
|1,445
|KFOR denies that Serbian soldiers entered Kosovo
|2 hr
|sava
|3
|'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo...
|15 hr
|mike
|2
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|18 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Tensions flare at Serbia-Kosovo meeting
|18 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|23 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,214
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|Thu
|Enter
|6,394
