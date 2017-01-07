Iran planned terror attacks against I...

Iran planned terror attacks against Israel advocates in Germany

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Iran's intelligence agency allegedly planned terrorist attacks against organizations and representatives engaged in pro-Israel work in Germany, according to German media reports citing the country's federal prosecutor released on Friday. Syed Mustafa H., a 31-year-old Pakistani who worked for the German Aerospace Center in Bremen, was indicted on Monday for alleged espionage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 46 min Hungarian 101 1,030
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... 3 hr Check Your Reality 6
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 7 hr Ricat anak goblok 1,034
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... 9 hr sava 4
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... 14 hr Teddy 15
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap 15 hr PAYBACK 8
News 'K. Serbs have all rights to form Community on ... 17 hr MilovanDrecunIsAL... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,831 • Total comments across all topics: 277,714,254

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC