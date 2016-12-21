InsideSources: Llewellyn King - Myths, lies and a dismal narrative from 2016
The great, world-changing actions are the decision of Britain to leave the European Union - Brexit - and the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States. Both pointed to electorates that had had it with the status quo and the elites who run things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Lu ayah gila stres
|999
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|920
|Italy the Land of Art, Food, and Debt (Sep '11)
|14 hr
|edna19
|10
|Merkel, Hollande calls for extension of EU sanc...
|17 hr
|George
|41
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Dec 30
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,210
|Kosovo says to pull down wall raised by ethnic ...
|Dec 29
|zika
|1
|Serbia plans to abolish visas for Armenian citi...
|Dec 29
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC