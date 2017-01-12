IMF changes 2017 growth forecast for UK in upward revision
The UK is performing better than had been predicted in the wake of its vote to leave the European Union The International Monetary Fund has lifted UK growth forecasts for 2017 saying better-than-expected economic performance in the wake of the Brexit vote raised prospects for the year ahead. However, a simultaneous downgrade to the IMF's forecast for 2018 is pointing to a slowdown in Britain's productivity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikolic to U.S. ambassador: You've created lots...
|2 min
|BulgarianAnimalFr...
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 min
|Teddy
|1,213
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Gue tengking lu
|1,114
|President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming U...
|4 hr
|Cuddles7668
|2
|'Those who back Pristina's actions are responsi...
|6 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Serbia, Kosovo Train Crisis Just Latest Test Of...
|9 hr
|sava
|2
|Serbian Train Stopped at the Kosovo Border
|11 hr
|Kosovo is not cou...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC