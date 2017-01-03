Hugh Laurie takes swipe at Donald Tru...

Hugh Laurie takes swipe at Donald Trump after bagging Golden Globe

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Sutton Guardian

Hugh Laurie appeared to take aim at President-elect Donald Trump after winning a Golden Globe for his role in The Night Manager. The British actor was named best supporting actor in a television series for his portrayal of arms dealer Richard Onslow Roper in the BBC thriller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sutton Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 1 hr BIKSU 1,037
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... 3 hr Hungarian 101 5
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 7 hr Hungarian 101 1,048
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... 8 hr Xstain Mullahs 10
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Sat Teddy 15
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Sat PAYBACK 8
News 'K. Serbs have all rights to form Community on ... Sat MilovanDrecunIsAL... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,821 • Total comments across all topics: 277,739,205

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC