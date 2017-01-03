Hugh Laurie swipes at Donald Trump as The Night Manager bags three Golden Globes
Hiddleston was named best actor in a limited television series for his performance in the BBC thriller, while Laurie and Colman collected awards for their supporting roles. On stage, Laurie appeared to take aim at President-elect Donald Trump as he joked that he was collecting the award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the "last ever Golden Globes".
