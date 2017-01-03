Hugh Laurie swipes at Donald Trump as...

Hugh Laurie swipes at Donald Trump as The Night Manager bags three Golden Globes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Haringey Independent

Hiddleston was named best actor in a limited television series for his performance in the BBC thriller, while Laurie and Colman collected awards for their supporting roles. On stage, Laurie appeared to take aim at President-elect Donald Trump as he joked that he was collecting the award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the "last ever Golden Globes".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Haringey Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 10 min SobieskiSavedEurope 1,062
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... 29 min Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 3 hr Jakarta Forum 1,048
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... 8 hr Hungarian 101 5
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Sat Teddy 15
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Sat PAYBACK 8
News 'K. Serbs have all rights to form Community on ... Sat MilovanDrecunIsAL... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,003 • Total comments across all topics: 277,744,817

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC