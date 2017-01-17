Holiday chiefs 'didn't want to scare Tunisia tourists with army of police'

The Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse, Tunisia, where 30 Britons were killed in an attack by extremist Seifeddine Rezgui in June 2015 Tour operators wanted to increase security in Sousse before 38 people were killed in a terrorist attack, but did not want holidaymakers to be "scared by seeing an army of police", an inquest has heard. The hearing into the deaths of 30 Britons in the Tunisian resort in June 2015 was told that in a meeting a month before the attack there was a discussion about police security and how it could make tourists feel "uncomfortable".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard.