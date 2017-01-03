Historic Scottish concert hall prepar...

Historic Scottish concert hall prepares to re-open after being closed for two years

18 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

SCOTLAND'S oldest purpose-built concert halls is finally expected to re-open in April, after being closed for two years while undergoing a A 6.5 million redevelopment project. The University of Edinburgh has been working to transform the Robert Mylne-designed St Cecilia's Hall into a centre for the study, display and enjoyment of instruments dating back to the 16th century.

Chicago, IL

