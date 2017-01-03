Historic Scottish concert hall prepares to re-open after being closed for two years
SCOTLAND'S oldest purpose-built concert halls is finally expected to re-open in April, after being closed for two years while undergoing a A 6.5 million redevelopment project. The University of Edinburgh has been working to transform the Robert Mylne-designed St Cecilia's Hall into a centre for the study, display and enjoyment of instruments dating back to the 16th century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|4 min
|J_a_n
|4
|Kosovo calls on France to release its ex-premie...
|4 hr
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|Tengah Mlm Batuk ...
|1,030
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|8 hr
|George
|986
|Kosovo calls on France to release its ex-premier
|15 hr
|sava
|1
|Kosovo calls on France to release its ex-premier
|17 hr
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|17 hr
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC