Head of Poland's ruling party to reprimand Germany's Merkel
The parliament... . Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling Law and Justice party speaks to journalists in the parliament in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 min
|OCCUPIED CRIMEA
|1,222
|Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10)
|2 hr
|pupurri
|3
|Serbian Train Stopped at the Kosovo Border
|3 hr
|whoever
|6
|Serbia, Kosovo Train Crisis Just Latest Test Of...
|3 hr
|whoever
|4
|President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming U...
|3 hr
|whoever
|2
|NATO 'watching situation closely, urging restra...
|3 hr
|whoever
|2
|Nikolic to U.S. ambassador: You've created lots...
|3 hr
|whoever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC