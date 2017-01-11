Hamburg's spectacular Elbphilharmonie opens for 1st concert
Hamburg's spectacular new Elbphilharmonie concert hall finally hosted its first concert on Wednesday night, several years behind schedule and far over the original budget. President Joachim Gauck and Chancellor Angela Merkel were among the guests at the maiden concert that was conducted by Thomas Hengelbrock.
