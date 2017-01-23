Greek Island Mayors Say Refugee Overcrowding Too High
The mayors of five eastern Greek islands used to limit the movement of refugees and migrants have called on the European Union to ease the restrictions amid continued problems created by winter weather and overcrowding. The mayors of Lesbos, Chios, Leros, Samos and Kos met in Athens Monday with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to make the request in person to move migrants to mainland Greece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track
|1 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|sava
|1,361
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|4 hr
|CCCC
|1
|Churchill bust back in Oval Office
|6 hr
|Ftrump
|168
|Armenian Ombudsman Slams Belarus Over Blogger's...
|9 hr
|The Truth
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|14 hr
|Trump your President
|6,386
|Donald Trump Embarks On His Apology Tour Before...
|Mon
|sava
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC