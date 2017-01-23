Greek Island Mayors Say Refugee Overc...

Greek Island Mayors Say Refugee Overcrowding Too High

The mayors of five eastern Greek islands used to limit the movement of refugees and migrants have called on the European Union to ease the restrictions amid continued problems created by winter weather and overcrowding. The mayors of Lesbos, Chios, Leros, Samos and Kos met in Athens Monday with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to make the request in person to move migrants to mainland Greece.

Chicago, IL

