Greece: Quake rattles island of Crete, no injuries reported

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

ATHENS, Greece - An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 has jolted the island of Crete, but there no reports by authorities of injuries or serious damage. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday east of the Crete, 35 kilometers from the island town of Sitia.

