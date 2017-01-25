Greece: Quake rattles island of Crete, no injuries reported
ATHENS, Greece - An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 has jolted the island of Crete, but there no reports by authorities of injuries or serious damage. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday east of the Crete, 35 kilometers from the island town of Sitia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|Strahd
|1,393
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|7 hr
|Enter
|6,393
|EU urgently calls on Serbia, Kosovo leaders to ...
|16 hr
|CCCC
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|22 hr
|lucas356
|5
|Kosovo Albanians call for ex-premier's release ...
|Wed
|Teddy
|2
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|Wed
|BIKSU
|1,138
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|Tue
|Listen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC