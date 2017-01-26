Germany's Merkel, Trump agree on importance of NATO in call
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine on Saturday and agreed on the importance of NATO during their first call since Trump's inauguration, according to joint statement by Merkel's office. The two leaders had an "extensive phone conversation" in which they also talked about relations with Russia, said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.
