Germany will hold this year's general election on Sept. 24.
German President Joachim Gauck on Tuesday announced he'd approved the Cabinet's proposed date, the last Sunday in September. The vote is expected to see the nationalist Alternative for Germany, or AfD, enter the national parliament on a wave of anti-migrant sentiment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|George
|6,390
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|2 hr
|lucas356
|5
|Kosovo Albanians call for ex-premier's release ...
|6 hr
|Teddy
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|6 hr
|Teddy
|1,379
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|BIKSU
|1,138
|Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat...
|10 hr
|Listen
|3
|Serbia and Kosovo Seek to Calm Nerves After Tra...
|12 hr
|svrbisatanci
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC