Germany will hold this year's general election on Sept. 24.

German President Joachim Gauck on Tuesday announced he'd approved the Cabinet's proposed date, the last Sunday in September. The vote is expected to see the nationalist Alternative for Germany, or AfD, enter the national parliament on a wave of anti-migrant sentiment.

Chicago, IL

