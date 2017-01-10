Germany Toughens Security Rules in Response to Berlin Attack
Germany's interior and justice ministers agreed Tuesday to toughen the rules on deporting failed asylum-seekers and monitoring extremists - a response to last month's deadly truck attack on a Christmas market. The proposed measures include extending the period that people can be detained before deportation, making extremists wear electronic ankle monitors and withholding foreign aid to countries who fail to take their citizens back.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|25 min
|Strahd
|1,113
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|2 hr
|Teddy
|5
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|tai kucing ah
|1,063
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|8 hr
|Vulva4574
|2
|Kosovo Assembly fails to adopt resolution on Ha...
|8 hr
|Crnogorac
|2
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|16 hr
|Solarman
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|22 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,212
