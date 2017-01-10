Germany Toughens Security Rules in Re...

Germany Toughens Security Rules in Response to Berlin Attack

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Germany's interior and justice ministers agreed Tuesday to toughen the rules on deporting failed asylum-seekers and monitoring extremists - a response to last month's deadly truck attack on a Christmas market. The proposed measures include extending the period that people can be detained before deportation, making extremists wear electronic ankle monitors and withholding foreign aid to countries who fail to take their citizens back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 25 min Strahd 1,113
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... 2 hr Teddy 5
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 5 hr tai kucing ah 1,063
News Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal 8 hr Vulva4574 2
News Kosovo Assembly fails to adopt resolution on Ha... 8 hr Crnogorac 2
News German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally... 16 hr Solarman 1
News the Identity of Macedonians (May '07) 22 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 47,212
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,813,272

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC