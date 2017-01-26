Germany: Social Democrats back Schulz to challenge Merkel

Former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz of the Social Democratic Party, SPD, center, waves as he arrives for a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Members of the SPD's national executive agreed Sunday to make Schulz their candidate for the chancellorship, a post that traditionally goes to the party which receives the greatest share of votes in a general election.

