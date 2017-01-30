Germany says human rights situation i...

Germany says human rights situation in Libya 'catastrophic'

Read more: The Gazette

The human rights situation in Libya is "catastrophic," with migrants heading for Europe bearing the brunt of abuse, the German government said Monday. A report Sunday by German weekly Welt am Sonntag quoted an internal Foreign Ministry memo describing how migrants face torture and execution at detention camps in Libya.

Chicago, IL

