Germany mulls parliamentary inquiry over Berlin truck attack
A senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel says he's open to launching a parliamentary inquiry into whether authorities made mistakes in handling the Tunisian man who drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin. Attacker Anis Amri had been rejected for asylum in Germany but authorities had been unable to deport him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming U...
|19 min
|sava
|3
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Strahd
|1,169
|Kosovo blocks entry of "provocative" train from...
|5 hr
|BISER BALKANSKI
|9
|Serbia launches provocative train service to Ko...
|6 hr
|BISER BALKANSKI
|1
|Tensions flare as Serb nationalist train halts ...
|6 hr
|BISER BALKANSKI
|1
|Tensions flare as Serb nationalist train halts ...
|6 hr
|BISER BALKANSKI
|1
|US to Serbia, Kosovo: Normal Ties More Importan...
|9 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC