Germany mulls parliamentary inquiry o...

Germany mulls parliamentary inquiry over Berlin truck attack

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

A senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel says he's open to launching a parliamentary inquiry into whether authorities made mistakes in handling the Tunisian man who drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin. Attacker Anis Amri had been rejected for asylum in Germany but authorities had been unable to deport him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming U... 19 min sava 3
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Strahd 1,169
News Kosovo blocks entry of "provocative" train from... 5 hr BISER BALKANSKI 9
News Serbia launches provocative train service to Ko... 6 hr BISER BALKANSKI 1
News Tensions flare as Serb nationalist train halts ... 6 hr BISER BALKANSKI 1
News Tensions flare as Serb nationalist train halts ... 6 hr BISER BALKANSKI 1
News US to Serbia, Kosovo: Normal Ties More Importan... 9 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,717 • Total comments across all topics: 277,914,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC