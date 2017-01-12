Germany: Merkel ally regrets manner o...

Germany: Merkel ally regrets manner of critic's departure

A top official in Chancellor Angela Merkel's party says he's not surprised by the departure of a hard-line conservative lawmaker who had increasingly been at odds with the German leader, but regrets the manner of it. Lawmaker Erika Steinbach announced she was leaving Merkel's Christian Democratic Union in a newspaper interview.

