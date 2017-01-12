Germany: 280,000 new migrants last ye...

Germany: 280,000 new migrants last year, far lower than 2015

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere, right, and Frank-Juergen Weise, head of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees , left, address the media during a joint press conference on the 'Asylum Report 2016' in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Germany's Interior Ministry says that about 280,000 new asylum-seekers arrived in the country last year _ far below the influx of 890,000 in 2015.

