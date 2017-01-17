German supreme court rejects bid to o...

German supreme court rejects bid to outlaw far-right party

3 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Germany's supreme court on Tuesday rejected a bid to outlaw a fringe far-right party accused of pursuing a racist and anti-Semitic agenda. Andreas Vosskuhle, chief justice of the Federal Constitutional Court, said that although the party's goals run counter to the German constitution, "there are currently no concrete indications ... that its actions will lead to success."

