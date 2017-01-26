German prosecutors widen Volkswagen emissions probe

In this Jan. 19, 2017 file picture Martin Winterkorn, former CEO of the German car manufacturer Volkswagen, arrives for a questioning at an investigation committee of the German federal parliament in Berlin, German. Prosecutors in Germany say Friday Jan. 27, 2017 they have sufficient evidence to indicate that former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn knew of his company's emissions cheating software earlier than he claims.

