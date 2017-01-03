German interior minister proposes dom...

German interior minister proposes domestic security shake-up

Germany's interior minister is proposing a security shake-up that could include creating "federal departure centres" to ease the deportation of rejected asylum-seekers and centralizing the country's domestic intelligence agency. Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere's suggestions in a guest article Tuesday in the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung followed last month's attack on a Berlin Christmas market.

Chicago, IL

