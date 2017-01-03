German interior minister proposes domestic security shake-up
Germany's interior minister is proposing a security shake-up that could include creating "federal departure centres" to ease the deportation of rejected asylum-seekers and centralizing the country's domestic intelligence agency. Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere's suggestions in a guest article Tuesday in the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung followed last month's attack on a Berlin Christmas market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|1 min
|Gua dukung
|1,010
|'We've been fools to recognize Macedonia under ...
|1 hr
|Dalmatino
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|949
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|3 hr
|Reply
|6
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|19 hr
|Defined
|1
|Leader of opposition Montenegrin party visits B...
|19 hr
|CCCC
|1
|Will Trump ease pressure on Serbia over Kosovo?
|19 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC