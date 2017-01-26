German, French leaders pay tribute to extremist attack dead
" German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande have paid tribute to the victims of a truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin a month ago. The two leaders placed flowers Friday at a makeshift memorial on the capital's Breitscheidplatz where a Tunisian man whose asylum application had been rejected drove a hijacked truck into the market, killing 12 and wounding dozens of others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|29 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,459
|Macedonia warns Serbia to keep out of the name ...
|1 hr
|DaniEl
|7
|KFOR denies that Serbian soldiers entered Kosovo
|17 hr
|Operacija Potkovica
|4
|'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo...
|Fri
|mike
|2
|Serbian PM Vucic meets with Belarus President L...
|Fri
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Tensions flare at Serbia-Kosovo meeting
|Fri
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Thu
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,214
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC