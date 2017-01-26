German, French leaders pay tribute to...

German, French leaders pay tribute to extremist attack dead

" German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande have paid tribute to the victims of a truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin a month ago. The two leaders placed flowers Friday at a makeshift memorial on the capital's Breitscheidplatz where a Tunisian man whose asylum application had been rejected drove a hijacked truck into the market, killing 12 and wounding dozens of others.

