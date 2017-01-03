German court rejects appeal by Cologn...

German court rejects appeal by Cologne mayor assailant

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

In this June 22, 2016 file picture accused Frank S. sits in a courtroom of the higher regional court in Duesseldorf, Germany. A German federal court has rejected an appeal Monday Jan. 9, 2017 by a far-right extremist sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attempted murder of a politician who is now Cologne's mayor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... 15 min NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov... 1 hr Kosovo is part of... 1
News Haradinaj to appear before French court 'on Thu... 1 hr Kosovo is part of... 3
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Teddy 1,068
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... 3 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 6 hr Jakarta Forum 1,048
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... 11 hr Hungarian 101 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,487 • Total comments across all topics: 277,749,402

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC