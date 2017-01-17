Frosts kill dozens in central Europe, smog forces production cuts
Severe frosts and snow storms killed at least 25 people in central Europe over the weekend, mainly in Poland, as temperatures in the region dropped below -30 degrees Celsius in some places. Air pollution, mostly from airborne dust particles, forced production cutbacks at large polluters in the Czech Republic and Poland.
