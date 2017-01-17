Frosts kill dozens in central Europe,...

Frosts kill dozens in central Europe, smog forces production cuts

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Severe frosts and snow storms killed at least 25 people in central Europe over the weekend, mainly in Poland, as temperatures in the region dropped below -30 degrees Celsius in some places. Air pollution, mostly from airborne dust particles, forced production cutbacks at large polluters in the Czech Republic and Poland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 43 min George 1,080
News Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal 1 hr Le Jimbo 1
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 3 hr Lu yg menderita jing 1,056
News Tourists will soon be banned from Dubrovnik - "... 10 hr truth 1
News Belarusian Teenagers Taken To Russian Federatio... 22 hr NAZI RUSSIA 1
News Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov... 23 hr Kosovo is part of... 1
News Haradinaj to appear before French court 'on Thu... 23 hr Kosovo is part of... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,679 • Total comments across all topics: 277,777,603

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC