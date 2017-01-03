Friendly ghosts haunt Swedish royal palace, queen says
Queen Silvia says one of the Swedish royal family's palaces is haunted - but the phantoms are "pretty friendly." "There are ghosts, many," Silvia says of the Drottningholm Palace in a documentary to be aired Thursday on public television channel SVT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre...
|3 hr
|sava
|1
|Ex-Kosovan PM to remain in French custody await...
|3 hr
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovar Prime Minister To Remain In Fren...
|3 hr
|sava
|1
|Brittle Kosovo, Serbia Ties Feel Strain over Ex...
|3 hr
|sava
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Tm Cln
|978
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|3 hr
|sava
|11
|Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match
|4 hr
|George
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC