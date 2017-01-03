Finland kicks off celebrations for 10...

Finland kicks off celebrations for 100 years of independence

A children's event at the National Opera kicked off a year of festivities in Finland to celebrate 100 years of independence from Russia. Saturday's events included a concert paired with New Year's Eve fireworks over Helsinki, the capital.

Chicago, IL

