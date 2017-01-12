Ewan McGregor was worried he's 'not S...

Ewan McGregor was worried he's 'not Scottish enough' for role in Trainspotting sequel

Ewan McGregor has said he feared he might not be "Scottish enough" to return to the role of Mark Renton for the Trainspotting sequel. The actor, who has lived in Los Angeles since 2008 after a long stint in London, said he was worried his time away from his native Scotland might stop him from making a convincing return to one of his most famous roles.

