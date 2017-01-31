Evidence mounts against Walesa, but h...

Evidence mounts against Walesa, but he is still hero to many

A Polish state historical institute presented new evidence Tuesday that Lech Walesa, the leader of a peaceful pro-democracy struggle that challenged the communist regime in the 1980s, acted as a paid informant to the communist secret police in the 1970s. The evidence, based on an analysis of handwriting in documents from secret police files, strengthens allegations that have been public for many years.

