Evidence mounts against Walesa, but he is still hero to many
A Polish state historical institute presented new evidence Tuesday that Lech Walesa, the leader of a peaceful pro-democracy struggle that challenged the communist regime in the 1980s, acted as a paid informant to the communist secret police in the 1970s. The evidence, based on an analysis of handwriting in documents from secret police files, strengthens allegations that have been public for many years.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|28 min
|George
|1,580
|Kosovo, Serbia Leaders To Hold Talks As Tension...
|2 hr
|SerbVictoryOverUS...
|1
|Pristina prevents Vulin from entering Kosovo
|13 hr
|svrbisatanci
|2
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|15 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,216
|Rising tensions in Kosovo could serve as early ...
|16 hr
|George
|6
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|20 hr
|Mkz6
|1
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|22 hr
|George
|6,397
