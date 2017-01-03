Everything you need to know about Gol...

Everything you need to know about Golden Globe winner Claire Foy

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

British actress Claire Foy first came to public attention in the BBC's adaptation of Charles Dickens's Little Dorrit but it was her performances as two formidable queens that have cemented her place as a new Hollywood It girl. She followed her turn as Anne Boleyn in the BBC's award-winning Wolf Hall with a portrayal of a young Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's glossy, big-budget The Crown, a performance that scored her a Golden Globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 11 min SobieskiSavedEurope 1,062
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... 29 min Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 3 hr Jakarta Forum 1,048
News Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma... 8 hr Hungarian 101 5
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Sat Teddy 15
News Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap Sat PAYBACK 8
News 'K. Serbs have all rights to form Community on ... Sat MilovanDrecunIsAL... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,003 • Total comments across all topics: 277,744,822

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC