Everything you need to know about Golden Globe winner Claire Foy

British actress Claire Foy first came to public attention in the BBC's adaptation of Charles Dickens's Little Dorrit but it was her performances as two formidable queens that have cemented her place as a new Hollywood It girl. She followed her turn as Anne Boleyn in the BBC's award-winning Wolf Hall with a portrayal of a young Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's glossy, big-budget The Crown, a performance that scored her a Golden Globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.