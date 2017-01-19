European nationalists find common ground - for now
In this Dec. 16, 2016 file photo head of the nationalist party Alternative for Germany, AfD, Frauke Petry her husband Marcus Pretzell are pictured in Berlin, Germany. On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 - a day after the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States - nationalist leaders from Germany, France, the Netherlands and Italy plan to spell out a vision for Europe at a meeting in Koblenz, Germany, that will echo many of Donald Trump's talking points on immigration, Islam and relations with Russia.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First Trump era war? Serbia versus Muslim Kosovo
|4 hr
|sava
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|5 hr
|CCCC
|1,264
|At summit on Israel, UK breaks ranks with Europe
|5 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|5 hr
|RUSSIAN WAR CRIMES
|5
|Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbi...
|13 hr
|etnicku pripadnost
|1
|Pristina complains to EU and U.S. about Serbian...
|13 hr
|etnicku pripadnost
|1
|US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi...
|23 hr
|Frogface Kate
|4
