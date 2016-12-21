Europe dominates EU leaders' New Year...

Europe dominates EU leaders' New Year messages

From German Chancellor Angela Merkel to British Prime Minister Theresa May, Europe and the bloc's fight on terrorism featured high on EU leaders' New Year greetings. Chancellor Merkel called for "an open view of the world and self-confidence, in ourselves and our country" and attacked "distorted pictures" of the European Union and parliamentary democracy.

Chicago, IL

