Equalities Secretary Angela Constance speaks at the Scottish Independence Convention
The Scottish independence movement "must engage with a fresh perspective and an open mind", a government minister has told a major meeting of campaigners. Around 800 people gathered in Glasgow for the Scottish Independence Convention bringing together a range of pro-Yes groups for the first time since the referendum vote in 2014.
