Elon Musk really isn't as aligned with Trump on manufacturing as it seems
Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is now part of two advisory committees under President Donald Trump: the economic advisory board and the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative . He has met with Trump on two separate occasions, once with tech leaders in New York, and once earlier this week at the White House for a discussion on US manufacturing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|37 min
|Strahd
|1,514
|'New U.S. defense secretary's Kosovo statement ...
|8 hr
|CCCC
|1
|Pristina prevents Vulin from entering Kosovo
|8 hr
|CCCC
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|11 hr
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,215
|Nazi memorial in Croatia a disgrace to Europe (Jan '12)
|15 hr
|truth
|114
|'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo...
|19 hr
|equation
|3
|Polish TV director: Jews behind anti-government...
|19 hr
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC