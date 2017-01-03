Eddie Redmayne pays tribute to 'national treasure' Stephen Hawking
Eddie, who played the professor in The Theory Of Everything, penned a foreword as part of a limited edition release of a general relativity book. The limited release of Albert Einstein to Stephen Hawking: 100 years of General Relativity was issued by The Isle Of Man Post Office in tribute to the professor ahead of his birthday on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|EGP AKL
|1,033
|Serbia's Orthodox Christians celebrate Christma...
|5 hr
|Zech
|2
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|6 hr
|Strahd
|991
|President takes part in Christmas ritual, talks...
|6 hr
|Dragan Boskovic
|1
|Kosovo Calls On France To Release Ex-Prime Mini...
|7 hr
|Dragan Boskovic
|1
|Kosovo to review ties with Serbia after ex-PM a...
|7 hr
|Dragan Boskovic
|1
|Merkel Considers Annual Migrant Cap
|10 hr
|The Grand Duchy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC