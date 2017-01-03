Departing UK envoy to EU attacks Ther...

Departing UK envoy to EU attacks Theresa May's Brexit plan

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Dec. 18, 2014, British Prime Minister David Cameron, left, walks with Britain's permanent representative to European Union Ivan Rogers, right, at the European Council building in ... LONDON - Britain's outgoing ambassador to the European Union has strongly criticized the government's approach to Brexit negotiations in a blistering farewell email to his staff. Ivan Rogers said Prime Minister Theresa May's government has been hindered by "ill-founded arguments" and "muddled thinking" in its approach to the upcoming talks to pull Britain out of the EU.

