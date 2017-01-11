Delegation will ask Egypt's president to free hunger striker Ibrahim Halawa
A cross-party delegation of Irish politicians is to personally ask Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to free jailed Irishman Ibrahim Halawa. A cross-party delegation of Irish politicians is to personally ask Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to free jailed Irishman Ibrahim Halawa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 hr
|Strahd
|1,113
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|6 hr
|Teddy
|5
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|9 hr
|tai kucing ah
|1,063
|Kosovo Assembly fails to adopt resolution on Ha...
|12 hr
|Crnogorac
|2
|German Utilities Face Tough Year as Power Rally...
|19 hr
|Solarman
|1
|the Identity of Macedonians (May '07)
|Tue
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|47,212
|Britain in 'front seat' for U.S. trade deal
|Tue
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC