David Tennant movie about controversial Scottish psychiatrist to close Glasgow Film Festival

GLASGOW'S Film Festival will close with the premiere of major new film starring David Tennant about controversial Scottish psychiatrist RD Laing. Mad to be Normal will be the closing gala film of the festival and Tennant will attend its first showing on February 26. The European Premiere of a coming-of-age story, Handsome Devil, will also be the Opening Gala for the 13th annual festival on February 15. Handsome Devil, directed by John Butler stars Andrew Scott, the Irish actor known for playing Moriarty in the BBC series Sherlock, alongside Fionn O'Shea and Nicholas Galitzine.

